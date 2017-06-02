‘Admitted child porn addict’ caught with 45,000 photographs

The feds also found 200 child pornography videos on Scott Reskey's laptop computer. | AP file photo

A federal judge ordered an “admitted child porn addict” caught with 45,000 images on his laptop computer held in custody Monday after prosecutors alleged he took his own sexually explicit photographs of a minor.

Scott Reskey, 61, is charged so far with only one count of possessing an image of child pornography involving a minor under 12. But a prosecutor described to U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim photographs of the girl — progressing from fully clothed to erotic to pornographic — that appeared to have been taken in Resky’s laundry room.

The feds also found 200 child pornography videos on Reskey’s laptop. But the prosecutor told Kim they still had 190,000 files to go through.

Several FBI agents appeared in court for the hearing Monday. Reskey was arrested last week at his home on the Northwest Side.

When agents approached him as he was leaving his apartment in March 2016, Reskey admitted that he looked at child porn “a couple” of times per week, court records show. He also allegedly told agents that he had been doing it for more than 20 years.