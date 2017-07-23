Adoptable dogs ready for their close-pup

They sit, they stay — but when they speak, do they say cheese?

Six shelter dogs from Chicago’s One Tail at a Time posed for the camera during a June photoshoot with Amstaphy Pet Photography and BARK, a dog toy company. The photos were released last week to model BARK’s latest line of plush props, as well as showcase the shelter’s dogs for the internet’s pet lovers — and potential owners.

“We love having photos of our dogs,” One Tail at a Time director Heather Owens said. “Anything to show people these are great dogs, and they’ll be really fun in your home.”

Owens said most of the dogs had fun at the shoot, but some needed coaching. The photographer gave them whipped cream on set in order to get the best shots, while others pet and played with them.

Of the six dogs featured on the company’s website, five have been adopted. Owens said at least one family came in to adopt a dog after seeing the photo online. Sprecher, who modeled a pair of plush heart sunglasses, is still up for adoption.

New York-based company BARK said the shoot promoted a recently released line of dog toys, which are intended to spice up pet photoshoots like this one.

“We wanted to show people that you’re not crazy for wanting to take pictures of your dog,” BarkBox marketing manager Emma Weeks said.

Weeks said the Lights, Camera, Bark line is “for the show dog in your family,” but believes any dog can take a good photo. “You’re really able to see so much personality and joy from them,” she said. “That’s what makes a good dog picture… if the dog is truly happy.”

Anyone interested in adopting can view One Tail at a Time’s adoptable dogs on its website, www.onetail.org, or visit the Bucktown adoption center Thursdays through Sundays.