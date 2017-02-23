Illinois public-employee union members vote to authorize strike

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ largest public-employee union has voted to authorize a strike.

The state council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees announced the vote results on Twitter Thursday morning. The council said 81 percent of members voted to support a strike if leadership calls for one. AFSCME Council 31 represents about 38,000 Illinois state employees.

“We have come to this juncture for one reason only: The refusal of Governor Rauner to negotiate with our union,” AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said in a statement. Rauner has refused to even meet with the AFSCME bargaining committee for more than a year, according to the union.

“Instead of working toward compromise, Governor Rauner has been seeking the power to unilaterally impose his own extreme demands, including a 100 percent hike in employee costs for health care that would take $10,000 out of the pocket of the average state worker, a four-year wage freeze and an end to safeguards against irresponsible privatization.”

The union has been unable to agree with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration on a contract to replace one that expired in June 2015.

Rauner issued a statement after the announcement calling the vote “an attack on our state’s hardworking taxpayers and all those who rely on critical services provided everyday.”

The statement also criticized the union for seeking overtime pay after 37.5 hours in a week, and for its opposition to merit pay in place of seniority, among other positions.

“Put simply, AFSCME leaders will do or say anything to avoid implementing a contract that is fair to both taxpayers and state employees alike,” Rauner’s statement said.

“If AFSCME chooses to strike, we will use every resource to ensure services continue to be available to the people of Illinois. We continue to encourage AFSCME to work with us in implementing a contract that is similar to those ratified by 20 other unions.”

Employees at work sites across the state voted from Jan. 30 through Sunday. They were asked whether to give the union’s executive committee power to call a strike if necessary.

It’s the first such vote in 40 years of state-employee collective bargaining.

A state labor regulator declared last fall that talks had reached “impasse.” That allows Rauner to implement the employment terms he prefers and the union to strike if it chooses.