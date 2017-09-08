After concert stabbing, Park District wants answers from security firm

Crowds at concerts on Northerly Island are supposed to be screened for weapons, so the Chicago Park District wants to know how someone got a knife into the venue, where a man was stabbed Tuesday night. | Sun-Times file photo

The Chicago Park District demanded Wednesday that a clout-heavy security company explain how someone managed to smuggle a knife — subsequently used to stab a man and a woman — into a punk concert at Northerly Island.

The latest in a series of violent summer crimes at popular tourist venues started when a 34-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man got into an argument with another male around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a bar inside Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

The three were there for a concert by the Dropkick Murphys and Rancid.

The argument spilled into the venue, where the male pulled a knife and stabbed the man in the neck and face, police said. The woman suffered a cut to her abdomen. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

The male was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said. A knife was recovered.

On Wednesday, Chicago Park District General Counsel Tim King was demanding answers from Monterrey Security, the firm hired by LiveNation to handle security at Northerly Island.

King questioned how anyone could manage to sneak a knife into a concert at Northerly Island when Monterrey Security guards are supposed to use metal-detector wands to screen concert-goers before they enter the popular venue.

“We’re working with LiveNation and police to try to get to the bottom of it. We have to find out what the heck happened,” King said Wednesday.

“Any time somebody gets injured at a Park District event, it’s of utmost concern. Did somebody sneak in a knife in their shoe or throw a knife over the fence? We’re still piecing it together. And if we need to improve security, we will to make certain it’s a completely safe environment.”

King said LiveNation and its security sub-contractor, Monterrey, are working under terms of a ten-year deal “re-upped” four years ago.

The contract requires the venue manager to maintain “adequate security,” including using those detector wands to check all concert-goers for guns, knives or other weapons, King said.

“We keep it vague because tomorrow, industry standards my require bomb-sniffing dogs or a device to detect bomb-making residue on a person’s fingers. It all depends on what’s going on in the world,” King said.

Juan Gaytan, the former Chicago Police officer who owns Monterrey Security, could not be reached for comment.

The firm was once co-owned by former Chicago firefighter Santiago Solis, brother of Ald. Danny Solis (25th), powerful chairman of the City Council’s Zoning Committee.

Monterrey has been at the center of controversy for years because of its parade of government contracts, including Soldier Field security.

In 2001, the company was slapped with a $22,000 fine by state regulators — and placed on two years’ probation — for operating for 21 months without a state license.

Current and former employees also accused the company of underpaying its workers on city jobs.

One year later, the Daley administration abruptly canceled Monterrey’s $2.9 million contract to secure city salt piles and equipment after admitting the deal violated the ethics ordinance that prohibits city employees from doing business with the city. Gaytan and Santiago Solis subsequently quit their city jobs.

In 2009, Monterrey traveled with then-Mayor Richard M. Daley, his Olympic bid team and a large delegation of VIPs to Denmark to make what turned out to be an ill-fated final pitch to the International Olympic Committee to choose Chicago as host of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

The cloak-and-dagger secrecy was hard to explain since Chicago and the finalist cities all had their pitches analyzed and scrutinized, including official hometown visits from an International Olympic Committee evaluation team.

At the time, Monterrey was under fire for problems in emptying out the overflow crowd at a U2 concert at Soldier Field that occurred the week before the Copenhagen trip.

Monterrey volunteered to provide security for Chicago’s Olympic delegation in hopes of getting a piece of the Olympics pie. Instead, Rio de Janeiro was chosen to host the games.

Monterrey didn’t come away empty-handed. The firm had already won a contract from the Chicago 2016 organizing committee to handle security when the IOC evaluation team made its final visit to Chicago, securing and monitoring access to the hotel where the evaluation team stayed and met with Chicago’s bid team.