After Dao-United incident, city will review all airport policies

Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans will bring in an outside expert to review policies at O'Hare and Midway airports. | Sun-Times file photo

In the wake of the United passenger-dragging incident, the city’s Department of Aviation is hiring an international security expert to review airport policies.

That review will be finished in five months, Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans told a City Council committee on Thursday.

“We are going to thoroughly review every aspect of our operations,” said Evans, who had been silent for days during the furor that erupted after Dr. David Dao was dragged off a United Express flight at O’Hare Airport.

But she did show up to address the council’s Aviation Committee Thursday; Ald. Michael Zalewski (23rd) had vowed to hold hearings in to the Dao incident.

The uproar started when a video of Dao being dragged off the airplane was posted online. Dao was one of four passengers picked at random to be removed from the flight, after no passengers responded to a call (and financial incentives) to volunteer. United wanted the seats to move a crew to Kentucky, where they were needed to operate another flight.

UAL says both compensation and hotel rooms were offered to passengers if they would agree to be bumped from the Sunday evening flight.

Three of those selected left, but Dao refused, saying he had to return to Kentucky to see patients. Airport police were summoned, and Dao was taken off the plane, despite his resistance. He eventually suffered a broken nose, a concussion and he lost two teeth, his attorney said Thursday.

In responding to questions Evans, Evans was nearly whispering at times, forcing Zalewski to urge her to speak up.

John Slater, a vice president of operations for United, was the highest-ranking United official to show up at the hearing. CEO Oscar Munoz was invited, but declined.

Slater says aviation security was called to “discuss” the situation with Dr. Dao, who refused to leave. That’s when it turned ugly, he said. He added that while United policy is for airline personnel to call security when passengers resist, that policy is under review.

Ald. Ed Burke asked whether United has a policy to “forcibly remove” passengers who refuse to be bumped. Slater replied that there is no policy.

Burke said that the incident has taken “passenger mistreatment to astonishing new levels” — and with lawsuits expected, Chicago taxpayers will pay royally, he added.