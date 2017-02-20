After mulling Illinois governor run, Bustos to stay in Congress

WASHINGTON – After mulling a run for Illinois governor, Rep.Cheri Bustos D-Ill., told the Sun-Times on Monday she decided to remain in Congress.

The lawmaker said she considered “where am I going to make the most difference” in Washington or Springfield.

A “big part” of her decision to remain in Congress was tied to, Bustos said, being elevated into the ranks of House leadership.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi D-Calif.,recommended Bustos to be a co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. Bustos is the only Midwest lawmaker in leadership and that also influenced her decision, she said.

Illinois Democrats may be headed towards a contested primary. Chris Kennedy, the business executive from the famous political family is running. J.B. Pritzker, from another famous Illinois clan is also mulling a run.

Bustos, sworn-in to her first term in Congress in January, 2013, said her backing will be with the Democrat who has the best chance of beating GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“My criteria,” she said, “is who is going to fight the hardest for the people in Illinois.”