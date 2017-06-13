After water main contractor apologizes to aldermen, hearing canceled

Complaints about a contractor had prompted Ald. Joe Moore to scheduled a hearing, but he canceled after the contractor apologized. | File photo

A contractor accused of inconveniencing and endangering North Side residents with its slow and slipshod water main replacement work has apologized to local aldermen and agreed to speed up the work.

The private apology from NPL Construction was enough to convince Housing Committee Chairman Joe Moore (49th) to cancel plans to hold a public hearing on the issue during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled committee meeting.

“I accomplished what I set out to do: to give them a huge wake up-call. Since then, they’ve been bending over backwards and being apologetic,” Moore said, referring to a Chicago Sun-Times last week that aired his laundry list of complaints against NPL.

“They understand they slipped up and are now doing what they should be doing: getting the job done as quickly and professionally as possible and keeping us informed along the way.”

Last week, Moore accused NPL of opening up Touhy Avenue and failing to seal it properly, leaving “huge divots” that forced motorists to swerve into oncoming traffic.”

On Tuesday, he was singing a different tune about the work NPL is doing to replace North Side water mains from Addison to the city limits, under terms of a $92 million contract awarded last year.

“They’re beginning to complete the work left undone for several weeks. We met with them for about an hour yesterday to go over the plan. We got a schedule of estimated completion dates. There’s really no reason to go forward,” he said.

Moore applauded Chief Procurement Officer Jamie Rhee and newly-appointed Water Management Commissioner Randy Conner for back-stopping aldermen by summoning NPL to a meeting to “read them the riot act.”

The chairman categorically denied receiving “pressure from anyone to not go ahead with the hearing on their shortcomings. As my wife would say, ‘It’s all about me.'”

NPL Construction is represented by attorney Mara Georges, who served as longtime corporation counsel under former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Georges confirmed Moore’s version of the behind-the-scenes maneuverings that followed the alderman’s public tirade.

e they have all the information they need to pass along to their constituents.”

Last week, North Side Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th) accused NPL of turning Wilson Avenue, Lincoln Avenue and Clark Street into a dangerous “dust bowl” that has forced bicyclists and pedestrians to wear “handkerchiefs around their mouths so they don’t inhale the dust.”

Pawar complained that water main replacement work that should have been completed in eight or 10 weeks has dragged on for as long as six months, creating “giant craters” on Lincoln Avenue.

On Tuesday, Pawar was asked why he went along with calling off the public hearing that would have put even more pressure on NPL.

“Joe wants to give NPL a chance to fix things before a public shaming,” Pawar wrote in a text message to the Sun-Times.

“Procurement and [Water Management] said they were not aware of any complaints and wanted a chance to address our issues. NPL met with us yesterday and other aldermen. DWM commissioner committed to fixing all problems.”