AG Sessions: Trump will not let Chicago ‘bloodshed go on’

WASHINGTON – Hours after President Donald Trump said in a Friday Twitter post he was sending help to reduce crime in Chicago, Attormey General Jeff Sessions said in a statement “the Trump Administration will not let the bloodshed go on.”

” We cannot accept these levels of violence. That’s why, under President Trump’s strong leadership, we have created the Chicago Gun Strike Force and are sending 20 more permanent ATF agents to Chicago, reallocating federal prosecutors and prioritizing prosecutions to reduce gun violence, and working with our law enforcement partners to stop the lawlessness,” Sessions said.

Sessions in the same statement attacked Chicago for being a “sanctuary city,” a law enforcement theme the Trump White House has focused on this week.

Chicago has not backed down from its sanctuary city protections for immigrants in the wake of Trump White House threats to cut off some federal funding.

Adam Collins, a spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who has been prodding the Trump White House for six months to send more resources to Chicago said, “Apparently this morning the president saw fit to take a brief break from attacking journalists on Twitter to attack one particular major US city instead,” a reference to Trump’s controversial Twitter posts about MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

“If the president was as interested in taking action on public safety as he is in Tweeting about it, we would have seen these resources months ago, Collins said.

At a Wednesday White House briefing about Trump’s moves to crack down on sanctuary cities, his own Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan contradicted the suggestion that illegal immigrants – aside from the law they broke by living in the U.S. illegally – commit more crimes.

Homan said, “Did I say aliens commit more crimes than U.S. citizens? I didn’t say that. I’m saying, number one, they’re in the country illegally. They’re in the country — they already committed one crime by entering the country illegally. But when they commit a crime against a citizen of this country, they draw our attention.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported on Thursday that the Trump administration was sending in 20 additional law enforcement agents to Chicago. The Sessions statement discusses why the extra ATF agents are being sent to the city.

Below, the Sessions statement:

“No child in America should have to walk the streets of their neighborhood in fear of violent criminals, and yet in Chicago, thousands of children do every day. Last year, more than 4,300 Chicagoans were shot, and more than 700 were killed—the deadliest year in two decades.”

“The Trump Administration will not let the bloodshed go on; we cannot accept these levels of violence. That’s why, under President Trump’s strong leadership, we have created the Chicago Gun Strike Force and are sending 20 more permanent ATF agents to Chicago, reallocating federal prosecutors and prioritizing prosecutions to reduce gun violence, and working with our law enforcement partners to stop the lawlessness.”

“The Trump administration will also continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that states and cities comply with federal immigration law and protect our citizens—rather protecting the criminal illegal aliens who prey upon them. So-called “sanctuary” policies tie the hands of law enforcement by rejecting common sense and undermining federal laws that would remove criminal, illegal aliens from the streets and remove them from this country. These policies are opposed by some 80 percent of the American people because they endanger us all by letting dangerous criminals stay in this country that are due to be removed.”

“I want to commend the President for his commitment to enforcing our laws and keeping our communities safe.”

“The most critical factor to our success is the strength, training, and morale of the Chicago Police Department and all of our law enforcement partners. This administration is anxious to work toward this goal.”

“And I am confident in Celinez Nunez, the new Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago office of ATF, who has experienced the tragic consequences of gang violence firsthand. With these new resources, she will help us make Chicago safe again.”

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON CRIME GUN STRIKE FORCE

The Crime Gun Strike Force, a permanent team of special agents, task force officers, intelligence research specialists, and ATF Industry Operations investigators who are focused on the most violent offenders, in the areas of the city with the highest concentration of firearm violence.

The Strike Force became operational June 1, 2017, and consists of 20 additional permanent ATF special agents, 6 intelligence research specialists, 12 task force officers from the Chicago Police Department (CPD), 2 task force officers from the Illinois State Police, and 4 NIBIN specialists (National Integrated Ballistics Information Network).

