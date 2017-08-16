AG Jeff Sessions to bash Rahm Emanuel in sanctuary city speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Philadelphia on July 21, 2017. "So-called 'sanctuary' policies make all of us less safe because they intentionally undermine our laws and protect illegal aliens who have committed crimes," Sessions said in a statement on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. | Matt Rourke/AP

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is escalating its attacks on Chicago’s “political leadership,” with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to slam the city’s “sanctuary” status in a Miami speech on Wednesday, according to the Justice Department.

In announcing the speech, the Justice Department flagged the Chicago hit, stating in a release that Sessions will “take on Chicago political leadership in today’s sanctuary policies speech.”

This is highly unusual — making a political attack on a mayor, even if not by name — a week after the City of Chicago sued Sessions in federal court over the administration’s bid to cut crime fighting funds to local governments shielding illegal immigrants from immigration agents. The litigation is pending.

In a statement from the Justice Department highlighting the Wednesday speech Sessions said, “I know that Miami-Dade will be an example of the good that comes from following the law. We have already seen that: the same Independence Day weekend when Chicago suffered more than 100 shootings and 15 homicides, Miami-Dade also had a historic number of shooting deaths – zero.”

The theme of the speech, according to the Justice Department is “on the growing trend of violent crime in sanctuary cities.” However, there is no known connection between illegal immigrants in Chicago and the city’s ongoing struggle to control violent crime.

Sessions will be joined in Miami by the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Homan.