Agreement reached in Chance the Rapper child support case

Chance the Rapper and the mother of his young daughter have reached an agreement in their child support case. | Sun-Times file photo

An agreement has been reached in a child-support case involving Chance the Rapper and the mother of his 18-month-old daughter.

The mother, Kirsten Corley, and her daughter have been living with Chance, whose given name is Chancelor Bennett, but both parents agree that it’s in the child’s best interests if they live separately, according to recent documents filed in the case.

Corley had been seeking temporary child support that would pay for, among other things, a furnished home for her and the daughter as well as a car to transport the child.

Attorneys for both sides had said last week that the parties agreed to keep some documents in the case confidential, and were close to an amicable settlement.

Enrico Mirabelli, attorney for Corley, wouldn’t say at that time if other issues in the case — Corley’s demand for a place to live and a car — were close to being resolved.

Asked last week about the progress of the case, one of Chance’s attorneys, Tanya Stanish, said only: “Parties have reached an agreement to keep certain documents confidential relating to the financial documents.”