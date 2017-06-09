$13.45-an-hour wage ready for takeoff at O’Hare, Midway airports

Oliwia Pac is ecstatic about the possibility of joining a union and getting a better paycheck. It will be easier to make ends meet, she said Wednesday at City Hall. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Oliwia Pac is in line for a $2.45-an-hour pay raise, but she feels like she won the lottery.

On Wednesday, the City Council is poised to guarantee Pac and nearly 8,000 other contract employees at O’Hare and Midway Airports “no less than” $13.45-an-hour and preserve their right to join unions.

“This raise means that I can finally afford my rent, get groceries, not have a hassle trying to pay off my student loans,” said Pac, who helps passengers in wheelchairs, escorts children traveling alone onto flights and works security at O’Hare Airport.

“The Chicago minimum wage is $11. That means it’s already a $2.45 [an-hour] increase…. It could be better. But this is a very big step that has occurred for us as airport workers. I’m just beyond ecstatic. We’re slowly but surely winning.”

The pay raise is not the only benefit in store for contract employees at O’Hare and Midway.

The ordinance poised for approval Wednesday also includes a “labor peace agreement that allows baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, aircraft maintenance workers, security guards and other contract employees to organize without interference.

In exchange, contract employees would be prohibited from “engaging in strikes, picketing, work stoppages, boycotts or other economic interference.”

Without company interference, Pac said she has little doubt she and her co-workers will vote overwhelmingly to join a union.

“Unions help with worker rights. They’re the ones that are gonna help us be able to make proper wages, getting proper benefits, being able to get respect,” she said.

“We have to report our tips. If we don’t report our tips enough, we are threatened with suspensions and terminations. There’s a lot of under-staffing. We have to break our backs by assisting two wheelchair passengers at once.”

Last month, Emanuel followed through on his promise to tie licenses for airport contractors to a “labor peace agreement” that allows baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, aircraft maintenance workers and security guards to organize without interference.

But the mayor’s ordinance goes beyond preserving the right to unionize.

It requires those airline contractors and sub-contractors to pay their employees no less than $13.45-an-hour beginning on July 1, 2018, with annual cost-of-living increases after that.

Employees whose wages include gratuities must be paid $1-an-hour more than the $5.95-an-hour minimum wage that applies to tipped employees.

Tom Balanoff, president of Service Employees International Union Local 1, called the mayor’s ordinance one of the biggest victories for organized labor to come along in years.

It helped Emanuel avoid a bitter floor fight on the airport living wage issue that, proponents contend, he was destined to lose.

SEIU Local 1 is among a group of investors that recently purchased the Sun-Times. The union has been attempting to organize airport employees, including baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, aircraft maintenance workers and security guards.

“The airport is a major economic center for the city. There are thousands of workers out there who work very hard. They deserve to earn a living wage,” Balanoff said.

Balanoff said he has no doubt in his mind that most, if not all of the 8,000 workers will choose to join unions, including his.

“This ordinance will guarantee that there’s labor harmony, which also means there’s neutrality in the process of organizing. And our experience is when employers stay out of elections, workers overwhelmingly choose to belong to a union,” he said.

Emanuel has put labor on notice that he expects new contracts governing 90 percent of the city’s workforce to include cost-saving concessions on health care and other issues.

Balanoff said Wednesday’s vote shows it’s a “two-way street.”

“He was referring to public sector unions — his direct employees. In the public sector, unions should deal with the mayor,” Balanoff said.

“This is the private sector. Many of these workers used to be direct employees of the airlines. They made very good wages. They had complete benefits, health insurance. These workers conceded a lot over the years. Now, they’re trying to recover some of that.”

Airlines for America has argued that there is “no legal or policy justification for imposing a higher minimum wage on a few thousand workers who provide services to one industry at two locations” and the city’s “status as an airport operator/proprietor does not give it authority to regulate private labor relations.”

But Deputy Corporation Counsel Diane Pezanoski has assured aldermen the ordinance is on solid legal ground because it “comes pretty much directly from a licensing and training program in Los Angeles” that was challenged unsuccessfully by the airlines and service providers at Los Angeles International Airport.