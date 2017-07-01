Airport suspect’s charges to be released soon

This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP) ORG XMIT: CAET651

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–Law enforcement officials say the gunman in a deadly Florida airport shooting had a semi-automatic handgun, and they expect to release charges against him this afternoon.

Authorities say Army veteran Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, killed five and wounded six Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

At a news conference Saturday, a day after the attack, the FBI said it had interviewed the suspect’s family.

Local and federal officials also said at the news conference that they believe he came to Fort Lauderdale specifically to carry out the attack, though they had not uncovered any triggers for it in their investigation. They say they still believe the shooter acted alone and that they have several critical leads.