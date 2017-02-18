Ald. Austin’s grandson charged with Louisville murder: report

Ald. Carrie Austin’s grandson Kenneth Austin has been taken into custody on murder charges in Chicago in connection with a fatal shooting in Louisville, Ky., last month, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The Chicago Sun-Times confirmed with Chicago Police that Kenneth Austin, 28, was taken into custody on Feb. 8 on the South Side based on an out-of-state warrant from Louisville. Police could not provide information on the charges the warrant was issued for.

Kenneth Austin is being held at the Cook County Jail, the Cook County sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday.

Austin has been indicted on charges of murder, robbery and possession of a handgun by a felon in connection to the fatal shooting on a 25-year-old man during a robbery on Jan. 30 in Louisville, according to the Tribune.

Ald. Austin (34th) told the newspaper her grandson did not commit murder and said the family was seeking a lawyer for him. The alderman could not be reached for comment Saturday.