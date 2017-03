Ald. Deb Mell’s office burglarized on NW Side

Ald. Deb Mell’s 33rd Ward office in the Albany Park neighborhood was burglarized early Monday on the Northwest Side.

About 3:25 a.m., the male suspect broke in through a glass pane front door at the ward office at 3001 W. Irving Park Rd., authorities said.

He made off with what is thought to be computer equipment, according to Chicago Police.

No one was in custody early Monday as Area North detectives investigated.