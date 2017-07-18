Alderman: De-certifying aviation police would ‘de-stabilize’ safety

Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans was urged Tuesday to abandon plans to “decertify” Chicago’s $19 million-a-year force of 292 unarmed aviation police officers or risk making a move that would “destabilize the safety” of O’Hare and Midway airports.

During the 12 years he spent as a Southwest Airlines skycap at Midway Airport, rookie Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said he saw “many incidents where aviation police responded to calls in a quicker fashion” than Chicago Police officers.

“I have witnessed the aviation police’s ‘badge effect’ on unruly passengers,” Lopez was quoted as saying in a press release.

“I’ve witnessed them deal with everyday routine issues like drunken passengers, fornicating passengers, aggravated passengers coping with irregular operations, domestic issues between families, as well as emergency situations such as power outages, perimeter breaches and runway mishaps.”

Lopez has introduced an “order” that would mandate the Chicago Police Department and the Department of Aviation to “identify means for the consolidation” of the two law-enforcement agencies within 60 days.

Evans announced last week that the unarmed security officers would survive the passenger dragging fiasco aboard a United Airlines flight, but only after their roles are minimized, their training is overhauled and the word “police” is stripped from their badges, uniforms and vehicles.

Service Employees International Union Local 73, which represents the 292 officers, has accused the commissioner of “scapegoating” the officers to divert attention from, what the union called “her own failed policies and mismanagement.”

Local 73 Trustee Dian Palmer has vowed to pursue “all remedies available” to the union — including a grievance, the Illinois Labor board, and in court.

The chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus has demanded that aviation security officers continue to undergo four months of training at the police academy and retain their titles as police officers.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) told the Chicago Sun-Times that aviation police officers “did nothing wrong” and should not be punished for dragging a bloodied man off a United Airlines flight on April 9 because they followed orders to remove the flailing passengers and were never told why Dr. David Dao needed to be removed.

On Tuesday, Lopez became the latest Chicago aldermen to join forces with aviation police officers and the union that represents them.

Lopez not only accused Evans of jeopardizing the safety of airline passengers, He cautioned the commissioner not to turn work previously performed by aviation police over to a private security contractor.

“Any belief that a private contractor security force will be able to handle these issues as diligently for the lowest wages possible is foolish and shortsighted,” the alderman said.

Summoned by United, three unarmed aviation security officers boarded Flight 3411 and dragged a flailing and bloodied Dao down the aisle when the doctor refused to give up his seat for a United crew member who needed to get to Louisville.

The incident left Dao with injuries that his attorneys describe as a broken nose, two chipped teeth and a sinus problem that will require surgery.

Dao has already settled with United for an undisclosed amount. The settlement included an agreement not to seek damages from beleaguered Chicago taxpayers.

But viral video of the incident fast became an international symbol of passenger discontent with the flying experience and a civic embarrassment that damaged Chicago’s reputation as an international tourist destination.

Within days, Evans is expected to propose varying levels of discipline for the four officers in response to a recommendation from Inspector General Joe Ferguson.