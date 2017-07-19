Alderman puts controversial public washroom edict on hold

Ald. David Moore proposed an ordinance require businesses to allow emergency use of their on-site public restrooms even to people who aren't buying anything. But he agreed to put it on hold after he was assured state law already requires it. | Sun-Times file photo

When nature calls, rookie Ald. David Moore (17th) wanted to force Chicago businesses to listen. Now, he’s willing to put that edict on hold.

On Wednesday, Moore agreed to hold in a City Council committee his controversial plan to require every licensed business with a public restroom — including restaurants, bars, hotels and retail stores — to make washrooms available to “individuals who have an emergency without having to make a purchase” or pay a fee.

The alderman said he agreed to the delay after top mayoral aides assured him there is already a state law on the books that mandates the same thing.

It simply needs to be enforced by the Departments of Buildings and Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, the alderman said.

“I’m not walking away from … making sure residents have access to public bathrooms. Be clear of that. [But] if there’s language that’s already out there that’s law and it’s about enforcement, then we just have to enforce it,” Moore said after Wednesday’s License Committee meeting.

“No one should ever be in a position where they embarrass themselves by going to the bathroom on themselves. It’s a big deal and one that I did not see until I started [hearing] phone calls on radio stations of senior citizens saying, ‘I’m staying home and I can’t get out like I want because I don’t have access to a public bathroom when I have to go.’”

Moore introduced the ordinance three months ago after running into a humiliated woman at a Subway restaurant who had just had an accident after being denied entry to a public washroom.

The woman told him she “had to go really bad” and was told she needed to buy something before being allowed to use the washroom. She had the accident while digging through her purse to find her wallet.

“For them to have to purchase something in order to go to the bathroom is inhumane,” the alderman said.

Currently, public washrooms must be made available to non-customers for “medical emergencies only.”

Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia and Tanya Triche Dawood, vice-president and general counsel for the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, have called Moore’s ordinance well-intentioned, but argued a city mandate would pose an incredible burden on restaurants, bars and retail stores, particularly those located downtown and near Wrigley Field.

On Wednesday, Moore dismissed those warnings.

“People are concerned, but I don’t think it’s gonna be abused. That’s more of a scare tactic,” Moore said, noting that it is the law now anyway, according to the Buildings Department and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Buildings Department spokesperson Mimi Simon and Lilia Chacon, her counterpart in the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, had no immediate comment — either on Moore’s claim about a similar state law or on whether the city was prepared to enforce it.

Moore was asked whether it was realistic to expect enforcement of a public washroom edict when both departments have their hands full conducting safety inspections at buildings, construction sites, businesses, bars and restaurants.

“Not only do I expect people to make complaints. As an alderman, I’ll go test it myself,” Moore said. “I tested it after it happened to the young lady. … It happened. I showed my aldermanic badge and said, “I’ve really got to go.’ And they said, ‘No. You’ve got to buy something.'”