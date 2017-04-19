Alderman wants owner consent before shock collars used on dogs

Animal care and day care facilities would be required to get the “express written consent” of dog owners before using electric collars, under a crackdown proposed Wednesday.

Southwest Side Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) introduced the ordinance in response to an incident at a doggie day care facility in Mount Greenwood that traumatized one of his constituents and her dog.

The woman has told DNAInfo Chicago that she picked her German Shepherd mix up at the day spa and was shocked to find an electric shock collar around her neck.

The collar is designed to issue a series of ring tones. If barking persists, an electric shock is administered. The woman was quoted as saying that the experience left her dog traumatized.

The ordinance that O’Shea introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting is tailor-made to put animal day care and boarding facilities on a shorter leash.

If they want to use electric shock collars to discourage dogs from barking, they would need to get the “express written consent” of the owner. That’s something many dog owners may hesitate to give.