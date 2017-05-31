Aldermen race to file ethics statements by May 31 deadline

Chicago aldermen on Wednesday raced to beat a midnight deadline to file their annual ethics statements with the spotlight once again on the property tax appeals work that Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th) provides to scores of legal clients doing business with the city.

Burke’s clout-heavy law firm has helped President Donald Trump shave $11.7 million off the property tax bill for his riverfront hotel and condominium tower over seven years.

That firm, Klafter & Burke, is still performing the same property tax appeals service for scores of legal clients doing business with the city — even though that creates a conflict that requires him to recuse himself from countless City Council votes.

Aldermen had until midnight Wednesday to file their ethics statements. Burke filed in mid-afternoon, but as of 2:30 p.m., the statement had not yet been posted by the Chicago Board of Ethics. Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th), Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s City Council floor leader, had not yet filed.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel reported capital gains of at least $5,000 from the sale of seven stocks: Amer Cent Equity Incom-Inv.; BBH Core Select Fund-N; Clearbridge Appreciation-I; FMI Large Cap FD; Ishares MSCI EAFE Index Fund; JPM Mid Cap Value FD and Matthew Pacific Tiger-FD-IS.

The mayor also reported gifts valued at more than $250 from five people. That includes the gift of transportation from Paul Finnegan, Skip Herman, Judd and Barry Malkin, Margo Pritzker and Michael Sacks; the gift of lodging from Herman and sports tickets from Sacks.

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) reported having no legal clients doing business with the city or other government agencies, even though his law firm, Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella does.

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Tim Novak has described how Thompson was hired by the Lombard businessmen who bought the abandoned Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. gum factory in the Bridgeport neighborhood to cut their property taxes on the land.

Thompson subsequently handed off the job of obtaining tax breaks to his then-law partner — a distinction without a difference.

Last year, Burke reported 48 law clients who did business with the city or other agencies of local government.

That was 11 clients short of the 59 law clients doing business with the city or sister agencies in 2013. But it was a 23 percent comeback from the 39 clients Burke listed on his 2014 ethics statement as he battled back from prostate cancer surgery.

Burke’s 2015 client roster included: Aeroterm US, Inc., AT&T, Avis, Bank of America, Barry Land Parcel LLC, BMO Harris Bank, Brackenbox, Inc., Brad’s Tire, Inc., Brandenburg Industrial Service Company, Iron Workers Local #1, Broadway in Chicago, CenterPoint Properties, Chicago Journeyman Plumbers Local #130, Chicagoland Laborers Training & Apprentice Fund, Churchview Manor Preservation, L.P., Commonwealth Edison, Concession Services, Inc., Delta Demolition, Inc., District 18 LLC, Fifth Third Bank, Gateway Park, LLC, George K. Baum & Company and Glazier Corporation.

The client list also includes: Greater Southwest Development Corp., The Habitat Company, Health Care Service, JB Hunt, JD Real Estate, Inc., Kenny Construction, K-Five Construction, Lake Tower Development LLC, La Marche Manufacturing, MB Financial Bank, McCaffery Interests, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, R 4 Services LLC, Randolph Tower City Apartments LLC, Southwest Spring, Inc., The Standard Companies, Thomas Doyle Builders, Tiger Financial Management, U.S. Equities, Union League Club of Chicago, U.S. Bank, Vienna Beef, Walsh Construction, 1200 Madison Racine LLC and 1200 Saint James LLC.

Last year, Brackenbox was awarded a three-year, $61.7 million contract to supply the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation with so-called “roll-off boxes” that have served as a replacement for the scandal-scarred Hired Truck program.

CBRE-U.S. Equities Realty had recently been awarded a five-year, $38.7 million contract to continue as property manager of the Harold Washington Library.

McCaffery Interests recently broke ground on a massive residential and commercial development that will change the face of Lincoln Park on the site of the old Children’s Memorial Hospital.

Walsh Construction is a perennial city contractor charged with building O’Hare Airport runways, the downtown riverwalk and the $50.3 million consolidated rental car facility at Midway Airport among scores of other projects.

The Plumbers and Laborers are among scores of unions that have negotiated pension reforms and will be negotiating new contracts with Emanuel.

Burke’s law business wasn’t the only thing booming. So was his investment portfolio.

Last year, Burke reported having stock in 26 companies that produced at least $5,000 in income, up from 16 companies the year before.

Burke is Chicago’s most powerful alderman and chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee. He presides over judicial slatemaking for the Cook County Democratic Party. He is the husband of Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke.

Representing a predominantly Hispanic ward, he has amassed a $10.4 million political war chest. He’s used that to bankroll the campaigns of other politicians, including former Gov. Pat Quinn and Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez. The state’s attorney’s office ends up working against Burke when he sues county officials, seeking lower property taxes for Trump and other clients.

Burke has stated repeatedly that he does not represent any of his clients in their dealings with City Hall. His firm specializes in representing clients appealing property taxes before the county.

During the 1990s, the Chicago Sun-Times ran a series of stories detailing the alleged conflicts between Burke’s position as Finance Committee chairman and his private role as a lawyer.

The newspaper disclosed how Burke used a rare parliamentary maneuver to change the record of four past Council votes involving his airlines clients dating back as far as seven years.

Ever since then, Burke has abstained on a host of matters before his committee – and his annual ethics statement explains why.

Last year, the Chicago Sun-Times Watchdogs reported that Burke’s law firm specializing in property tax appeals has helped Trump and investors in his luxury downtown hotel and condominium cut their property taxes by 39 percent over seven years, saving them $11.7 million.

When Burke’s law firm succeeds in lowering taxes for its clients, that means higher bills for other property owners to make up the difference. Attorneys on tax appeals generally work for a percentage of the savings.

Earlier this week, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy called for, what he called a “radical change in Illinois’ “corrupt” property tax system, beginning with ethical reforms aimed at Democratic Party heavyweights.

Without mentioning Burke, Il. House Speaker Michael Madigan (D-Chicago) or Assessor Joe Berrios by name, Kennedy said the state should enact laws to stop elected officials from acting as property tax appeal lawyers and to prevent any property tax lawyer from making campaign donations to local assessors.

Aldermanic ethics statements filed Wednesday showed that most City Council members work full-time and reported no other source of income.

Notable exceptions are attorneys Thompson, Leslie Hairston (5th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th); consultants Mike Zalewski (23rd), Danny Solis (25th), Gilbert Villegas (36th) and Brendan Reilly (42nd) and Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), owner of Ann Sather’s Restaurant.

Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th), a Democratic candidate for governor, still works for Northwestern University. Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th) is an employee of a company that works as an agent for an energy broker.

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) reported receiving more than $1,000 in compensation and gifts valued at more than $250 from Friends of Mike Madigan, along with gifts from the speaker and his wife, Shirley.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) owns seven pieces of property in his booming Near West Side ward.

Tunney reported doing $2,506.70 worth of catering business for the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department.