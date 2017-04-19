Aldermen want tech help in crackdown on texting while driving

A driver using a cellular phone while behind the wheel. Two Chicago aldermen want to crack down on this practice. | Associated Press file photo

Noting that one of every four traffic accidents are caused by texting while driving, a pair of powerful aldermen say it’s time for Chicago Police officers to use technology to stop it.

Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th) and Transportation Committee Chairman Anthony Beale (9th) want the Police Department to use a so-called “Textalyzer” to detect whether motorists involved in injury-related accidents had been distracted by texting before the crash occurred.

The device that legislators in New York and Tennessee are already talking about using would scan a motorist’s cell phone to determine whether the device was used to “receive or transmit messages during or just prior to” a collision with another vehicle.

Legislation under consideration in those two states would punish motorists who refuse to hand over their phones by suspending their licenses. That’s the same penalty they now face for refusing a Breathalyzer, which is used to measure the blood-alcohol level. Burke and Beale did not say if they favor that penalty, just that something more needs to be done.

“Our nation is in the grips of a texting epidemic. Drivers text with impunity because they think there is little chance of ever getting caught,” Burke was quoted as saying in a press release.

“When a motorist is pulled over for suspicion of drinking and driving, police routinely use a Breathalzyer during traffic stops. Why not also be able to use a Textalyzer or a similar device to determine if a driver was engaging in distracted driving?”

Beale agreed, adding, “Everywhere you look on Chicago streets and on expressways, drivers are texting. … Such illegal activity not only poses a serious threat to other motorists, but also to the many cyclists who regularly use our network of bike lanes and to pedestrians at crosswalks.”

Since 2008, Chicago has banned both texting while driving and talking on a cell phone without a hands-free device. Nevertheless, traffic accidents are on the rise; Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld has called it a “public health crisis.”

Scheinfeld is poised to unveil a so-called “Vision Zero” campaign that’s expected to use video surveillance and targeted enforcement crackdowns to reduce the number of accidents on Chicago streets.

After introducing their resolution at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Burke and Beale cited statistics that show texting while driving as the leading cause of traffic fatalities among teenagers across the nation.

Those statistics show that an average of 11 teenagers die every day in crashes that involved texting. And high school drivers 16 and older text or email and drive, more than they drink and drive.