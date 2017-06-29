All northbound lanes of I-65 closed for fatal crash in NW Indiana

All northbound lanes of I-65 were closed Thursday morning after a fatal crash in northwest Indiana.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened at 3:06 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 just south of the State Road 14 exit, according to Indiana State Police.

One person was dead at the scene, police said. Additional information was not immediately available.

As of 5 a.m., all northbound traffic was diverted off I-65 at Rensselaer. Police urged drivers to seek alternate routes and expect long delays and back-ups in the area.