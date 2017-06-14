Alleged baseball practice gunman was James Hodgkinson of Belleville

James Hodgkinson of Belleville protests outside of the U.S. Post Office in Downtown Belleville in 2012. | Derik Holtmann/Bellville News -Democrat

The man who allegedly opened fire at a GOP congressional baseball practice Wednesday and was later fatally wounded was from downstate Belleville.

He was identified by the Associated Press and multiple other media reports as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, who owns a home inspection business, the Washington Post reported.

A government official who confirmed the name was not authorized to discuss an investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. President Donald Trump said the gunman, who was wounded and taken into custody, has died.

The FBI and local law enforcement officials say they haven’t identified a motive.

Hodgkinson’s license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed.

In April 2016, Hodgkinson was charged with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle, the Post reported, citing online records in St. Clair County, Illinois. The Post noted that the charges were dismissed, according to records.