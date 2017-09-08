Allstate plans big expansion in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Allstate Insurance Co. plans to more than double its North Carolina workforce by expanding in the Charlotte area, investing more than $22 million and creating 2,250 new jobs by 2020.

An Allstate executive said the Northbrook-based company will build a new office to handle the expansion. The expansion is expected to begin in 2018.

Allstate already has a large call center in Charlotte. A state Department of Commerce document says Allstate chose the region for its expansion over places like Phoenix, Denver, Philadelphia and suburban Dallas. The document says Allstate will hire for a range of disciplines, including claims and actuarial services, product underwriting and customer service.

The expansion comes with potentially up to $23 million in local and state incentives. The company must meet job-creation, wage and investment requirements to receive the largest chunk of the incentives.