Alsip man charged with battering, kidnapping girlfriend in Oak Lawn

An Alsip man was charged with battering and kidnapping his girlfriend Thursday afternoon in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. to a call of a fight between a man and woman in the 9100 block of South Kenton, according to Oak Lawn police. When they arrived, the responding officers spoke to the woman, who said she and her boyfriend, Michael A. Nelson, met in Burbank before driving to Oak Lawn to talk.

During their conversation, Nelson, 24, of Alsip, became enraged, battering the woman and grabbing her by the throat as they sat in a vehicle, police said. The woman temporarily escaped before Nelson dragged her back into the vehicle, preventing her from leaving.

Witnesses then called police, and Nelson drove off, police said.

After the woman provided a description of the vehicle, officers tracked Nelson to the parking lot of the Green Oaks Plaza at 95th and Cicero, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Nelson was charged with single counts of aggravated battery and kidnapping, police said. He’s being held at the Cook County Jail on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is set for October 2.