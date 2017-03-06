Altercation in Chicago leads to man fatally shot in Harvey: Police

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in south suburban Harvey.

Anthony Anaya was found shot multiple times about 4:30 a.m. by officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 16700 block of South Halsted, according to Harvey police spokesman Sean Howard and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Anaya, whose age was not immediately known, was sitting inside a vehicle when two men fired shots at him from another vehicle that pulled alongside his, authorities said.

He was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where he died of his wounds at 5:58 p.m., authorities said. He lived in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation that began in Chicago.