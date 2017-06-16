Amazon buying Whole Foods, making strong move into groceries

Whole Foods is being bought out by Amazon. | AP

Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a strong move to expand its growing reach into groceries.

In a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share for Whole Foods Market Inc., including debt — an 18 percent premium to Whole Foods’ closing price on Thursday.

The deal — targeted to close in the second half of the year — comes a month after Whole Foods announced a board shake-up and cost-cutting plan amid falling sales. The grocery store operator also was under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

The grocery chain, known for its organic options, had been facing increased pressure from rivals, including European grocery chain Lidl, which is planning to enter the East Coast market, along with Aldi and Trader Joe’s.

Amazon has been expanding its reach in goods, services and entertainment.

Whole Foods will keep operating stores under its name, with John Mackey as CEO, with headquarters in Austin, Texas.

The company, founded in 1978, has struggled to differentiate itself as competitors also now offer a plethora of fresh and organic foods and has said customers might be choosing “good enough” alternatives closer to home. In addition to other natural and organic grocers, it has cited pressure from restaurant chains, meal-delivery companies and traditional supermarkets such as Kroger.

Major U.S. indexes were slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street Friday, but grocery stores and other retailers are plunging after Amazon said it would buy Whole Foods Market.

Kroger dropped 14 percent early Friday, while Target sank 12 percent, and United Natural Foods sank 20 percent.

Whole Foods’ stock was halted. Amazon’s rose 3 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,429.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,342. The Nasdaq composite gave up 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,146.