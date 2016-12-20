Amazon to open 2 centers in Aurora, create 1,000 jobs

Amazon says it will open two fulfillment centers in Aurora, creating more than 1,000 jobs. | AP file photo

Online retailer Amazon.com plans to open new fulfillment centers in west suburban Aurora.

The announcements came Tuesday about the Seattle-based online retailer’s plans. The company and Illinois officials said in a statement Amazon plans to open two fulfillment centers in Aurora, and the project is expected to add more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

The company has Illinois fulfillment centers operating in Edwardsville, Joliet and Romeoville with another fulfillment center under construction in Monee. During the past two years, Amazon has announced eight fulfillment centers in Illinois.