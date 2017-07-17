Amazon to open Crest Hill facility, creating up to 800 jobs

Amazon plans to open a new sorting center in Crest Hill. | AP file photo

Amazon will open a shipping center this October in far southwest suburban Crest Hill.

The new facility, which will sort smaller packages, is expected to create between 400 and 800 new jobs for the online retail giant, plus additional part-time positions around the holidays, according to Crest Hill economic development manager Scott McMaster.

“We’re excited to welcome them to our community,” McMaster said.

Representatives for Amazon did not respond to requests for comment Monday evening.

The company will take over 438,000 square feet of the city’s business park near Weber Road and Division Street. Amazon was drawn to the proximity of Interstate 55 and Interstate 80, McMaster said.

Last year, Amazon announced plans for a new facility in south suburban Monee, along with another in west suburban Aurora. It also has locations in Joliet, Romeoville and downstate Edwardsville.