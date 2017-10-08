AMBER alert issued for 2-year-old Fort Wayne girl abducted by father

Indiana State Police have issued an AMBER alert for a 2-year-old girl who was likely abducted by her father early Thursday.

Adayah Renee Bratton was last seen at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to the alert.

She is described as a 2-foot-6, 40-pound black girl with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Fort Wayne police believe she was abducted by her father, 46-year-old Channing Scott, according to the alert.

Scott is described as a 5-foot-10 black man with black dreadlocks and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants and black-and-white gym shoes.

He drives a red 2011 Hyundai Accent with Indiana license plate VKZ918.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Fort Wayne police at (888) 582-6237.