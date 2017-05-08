Amber Alert issued for 4 West Lafayette children

Authorities in Indiana issued an Amber Alert late Friday for four children who allegedly were abducted by their mother from West Lafayette.

The youngsters are “believed to be in extreme danger,” according to Indiana State Police.

Missing are Ahleiryah Ballard, a 1-year-old girl; Akira Ballard, a 3-year-old girl; Azzura Ballard, a 7-year-old girl; and Anthony Ballard Jr., an 8-year-old boy.

Police think they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Dominique Whorton, who is described as a 5-foot-2, 145-pound black woman.

The children were last seen Thursday in West Lafayette. Police don’t know what kind of vehicle they might have been in.

Anyone with information should call West Lafayette police at (888) 582-6237, or dial 911.