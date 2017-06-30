American Airlines plane ‘makes contact’ with plane at O’Hare

An American Airlines plane made contact with another plane Friday night at O’Hare International Airport.

American Airlines aircraft “came into contact” with a SkyWest operated American Eagle aircraft about 8:25 p.m. while taxiing on the runway, according to a statement from American Airlines and the Chicago Dept. of Aviation.

American flight 1162 was headed to Los Angeles and SkyWest flight 3047 was inbound to O’Hare from Rochester, Minnesota, the department of aviation said. There was little to no impact on flight operations.

No injuries were reported, American Airlines said.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, and will be rebooking them on a new aircraft to Los Angeles,” the statement from American Airlines said.