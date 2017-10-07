‘American Idol’ alum charged with battering Palatine bouncer

A former “American Idol” contestant from the northwest suburbs was arrested Saturday for allegedly punching a bouncer at a Palatine bar.

Haley Reinhart, a 26-year-old who placed third in the 10th season of “American Idol,” was charged with one count of battery, according to a statement from Palatine police. She was released on her own recognizance and scheduled to appear in court Aug. 2 in Rolling Meadows.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. to a report of unwanted patrons at the Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grille at 60 N. Bothwell St. in Palatine, police said. The bar staff had asked several patrons to leave after knocking over a table.

Reinhart started arguing with a security guard while the group was being escorted out, police said. She then struck the guard “in the head with a closed fist.”

Reinhart is originally from northwest suburban Wheeling, but now lives in Los Angeles, according to the singer’s official Facebook Page.