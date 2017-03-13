‘Amicable’ end to Chance the Rapper child-support case near?

Attorneys for Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley say the sides are closer to resolving a child-support case for their 18-month-old daughter. | Sun-Times file photo

Could Chance the Rapper’s child support case in Cook County be about to wrap up without a prolonged fight?

An attorney for the mother of Chance’s 18-month-old daughter suggested Monday it might be.

Neither Chance, whose given name is Chancelor Bennett, nor the mother, Kirsten Corley, were at the Daley Center where the case is being heard. And nothing was said in open court Monday, but attorneys for both sides said the parties have reached an agreement to keep confidential some documents in the case.

“The entry of a protective order is a routine matter that brings us another step closer to resolving, on an amicable basis, the entire case,” said Corley’s attorney, Enrico Mirabelli.

Mirabelli wouldn’t say if other issues in the case — Corley’s demand for a place to live and a car — are close to being resolved.

Asked about the progress of the case, one of Chance’s attorneys, Tanya Stanish, said only: “Parties have reached an agreement to keep certain documents confidential relating to the financial documents.”

Corley and her daughter have been living with Chance, but both parents agree that it’s in the child’s best interests if they live separately, according to recent documents filed in the case. Corley is seeking temporary child support that would pay for, among other things, a furnished home for her and the daughter as well as a car to transport the child.

Both sides are due back in court March 20.