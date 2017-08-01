Amid $215M budget hole, CPS put out call for new charter schools

Chicago Public Schools officials have issued a call for new charter schools amid a $215 million budget hole and a cap on new charter expansion.

CPS says it’ll consider letting new charter schools open in fall 2018 in communities “in high need of improving educational outcomes” and those “experiencing school overcrowding,” according to the proposal released in December.

State law governing the publicly-funded but privately-managed schools requires CPS annually to issue a request for proposals, which was released just before the end of the year while schools weren’t in session, district spokesman Michael Passman said.

“We have not identified specific geographic regions or communities,” Passman said. “It’s the wider need that is what we’re considering a high priority. If you can demonstrate that need, that would constitute the priority areas.”

Potential operators have until February 24 to declare their intent, and until April to apply to open traditional K-12 schools or schools for students who’ve dropped out. CPS has also added a round of community meetings in August in advance of Board of Education approval scheduled for November.

Last year, though, as CPS’ financial troubles deepened, the group of 16 initial hopefuls dwindled down to just one, which withdrew its proposal just before the Board was supposed to vote.

Unlike in past years when new charter schools flourished, growth has slowed to a crawl. Money has dried up — both in district funding allocated per student, as well as start-up grants previously furnished by private foundations, such as the Walton Family Foundation. The state’s largest district may have to cut its operating budget later this month if lawmakers don’t come through with $215 million in money for teacher pensions that CPS has been banking on.

The state, however, offers some startup money, and the Illinois Network of Charter Schools said they’re already working with some potential applicants.

“The question is whether they will persist throughout the process and what the CPS budget situation looks like,” said INCS president Andrew Broy. “That has a real impact.”

This year threw up even more roadblocks. And as Broy pointed out, the district that continues to lose enrollment lacks a comprehensive plan. “We would still like to see an articulated strategy concerning how charter expansion fits into the district’s overall goal,” he said.

The teachers union successfully bargained a cap on the total number of charter schools, so by 2019 when the contract ends, CPS can’t have any more than 132 charters, the number it had at the contract’s start. That leaves space, in theory, for nine more, provided no more of CPS’ current 123 charter schools close.

CPS also has toughened its rules for keeping open existing charters, which once promised they could deliver better results for students with less overhead. The district moved last year to permanently close four schools, citing chronic poor performance, and continues to pursue a lawsuit to again shut down three of them that reopened after appealing to the state.

The district continues to lose enrollment. Since last September, the schools system reported losing nearly 11,000 students, leading many to question why CPS needs any additional schools.