Amid pressure, Rauner says he wants pension, CPS bill passed now

"We could just pass the pension reform bill and pass the CPS payment bill, both of which are there. These exist. They either don't have to be drafted or negotiated," Gov. Bruce Rauner said Wednesday morning. | Tina Sfondeles/Sun-Times

Days after the “grand bargain” faltered in the Illinois Senate — with Senate Democrats pointing the finger squarely at Gov. Bruce Rauner — the governor on Tuesday said he now supports signing the pension and CPS bills “now” — whether or not it’s in the budget package.

“We don’t have to do a balanced budget today comprehensively to get CPS $215 million today. We could just pass the pension reform bill and pass the CPS payment bill, both of which are there. These exist. They either don’t have to be drafted or negotiated. And it’s done. We save a $1 billion for Illinois taxpayers a year and we get $200 million right now for CPS,” Rauner told reporters in Chicago after speaking at the Internet of Manufacturing Business Conference.

Rauner is now dealing with a lot of pressure after Chance the Rapper put a national spotlight on CPS’ financial woes — and after the “grand bargain” last week fell apart when Republican votes were pulled off. Top Democrats say it was Rauner who nixed the votes.

Hours before Chance announced Monday that he’s donating $1 million to CPS as a “call to action,” the Rauner administration released a memo recommending two options to provide $215 million needed for teacher pensions: have Mayor Emanuel use surplus tax-increment-financing funds to plug the hole, or separate a pension reform bill from the Illinois Senate’s “grand bargain” and include one-time funding for CPS.

Rauner on Tuesday pushed for those two options, saying the use of TIF funds — intended for community redevelopment — would help redevelop communities by improving public schools.

“If CPS wants or really desperately needs hundreds of millions of dollars more as they claim, it seems to me a reasonable use of money is to use TIF funds. It’s right there in cash. Nothing has to change,” Rauner said, adding the Chicago Teachers Union has supported the use of TIF funds for CPS’ financial woes.

He also said he’s had “private discussions in the last few days” about how to get CPS money “today without negotiations, without politics, without new changes.”

“The Senate has introduced it and we’ve got the pension pickup bill there as well. Let’s go do those two things right now and I said you can combine them into one bill and pass one bill because they are paid for and some of that money, some of that, could got to Chicago,” Rauner said.

The governor said separating the pension bill from the package “might actually make it [the package] easier” to pass: “It’s just one less thing that needs to be included.”

The move to take the embattled pension reform bill out of the “grand bargain” package concerns some lawmakers, who see it as a potential sign the grand bargain deal is dead. Cullerton spokesman John Patterson on Monday accused Rauner of killing the “grand bargain” package last week and leaving mixed messages about what exactly he wants.

“I think you can see why the Senate decided to try to negotiate its own solution and not negotiate with the governor,” he said.

Rauner on Tuesday denied reports that he told Senate Republicans to turn away from the plan last week, and said he wants senators to “keep negotiating, keep working.” He said he still wants a property tax freeze paired with the rolling back of a proposed income tax hike. And he said he needs changes in the workers’ compensation bill that make the state’s costs “at least middle of the path, where we’re at least competitive with other states.” He didn’t offer specifics as to what those changes may entail.

The pension bill has union opposition and has failed twice in the Senate. Last week, Cullerton on the Senate floor accused Rauner of interjecting himself in the process to kill the package.

Meanwhile, CPS and the mayor’s office say the solutions offered by Rauner aren’t solutions at all.

Chicago pays into both Chicago teacher pensions and pensions for teachers statewide, but also receives an additional block grant. The Illinois Senate is attempting to pass a school funding reform formula that would put all school districts on more equal footing. Rauner contends CPS’ money woes are caused by years of mismanagement, while CPS says it’s up to Rauner and the state to help the embattled school system, in which a majority students are considered low-income.

Lawmakers return to Springfield on Tuesday, with the Illinois Senate scheduling hearings to question agency heads about their budget plans — and no clear budget path ahead.