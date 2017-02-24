Amtrak computer glitch ties up Metra trains at Union Station

Metra trains entering and leaving Union Station were halted during the Friday morning rush due to Amtrak “computer signaling problems” on the north and south sides of the station, according to Metra.

As of 6:45 a.m., the glitch was still tying up Metra trains on the Milwaukee District-North, North Central Service, BNSF, Milwaukee District-West, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines, the transit agency said.

It wasn’t clear how long it would take Amtrak to fix the problem. Metra urged riders to monitor its website.