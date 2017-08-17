Anchor Mark Suppelsa tells WGN colleagues he’ll retire at end of 2017

Veteran Chicago TV journalist Mark Suppelsa, currently a top anchor at WGN-Channel 9, plans to retire at year’s end.

“My wife and I have for years planned carefully for this period off our lives,” Suppelsa said in a letter to colleagues quoted Thursday. “Now that our kids are out of college and about to launch their own careers, we decided we are ready to wind down ours.”

The news was first reported by media columnist Robert Feder.

Suppelsa, 55, now anchors the 5, 9 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts on Channel 9 alongside Micah Materre.

The newsman’s letter made no mention of the looming takeover of WGN parent Tribune Media by Sinclair Broadcast Group.