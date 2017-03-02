Andersonville sweet spot plans to close after 88 years

The Swedish Bakery will close at the end of the month. | Google Streetview image

After 88 years of serving the Andersonville community baked goods, the Swedish Bakery announced it will be closing its doors at the end of February.

The bakery announced the news in a Facebook post Thursday night and thanked its customers for their support over the years.

Swedish Bakery will be closing on February 28, 2017,” The Stanton family wrote on the company’s Facebook page. “Changing times have dictated an honest evaluation of our business. Based on that review, it is time to call a close and exit the stage. We have enjoyed a good run, but as Chaucer wrote, ‘all good things must come to an end.’”

The Swedish Bakery, located on 5348 N Clark Street, opened its doors in the late 1920s the exact date is uncertain. The business sold to several owners before the Stanton family purchased the bakery in 1979 and has run it as a family business for the past 38 years.

The bakery is best known for its traditional Swedish and butter cookies and fruit glazed cakes, according to the company’s website.

The bakery currently ships its products to across the U.S.