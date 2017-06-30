Another budget deadline passes, but maybe a glimmer of hope at Capitol

Gov. Bruce Rauner (left) and House Speaker Michael Madigan still have plenty to work out. But maybe they have a little more time to do so. | AP

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers stared into the bleak abyss Friday, as everyone else waited expectantly to see whether they would take the leap or try to push each other off.

Instead, they clasped hands in a surprise display of unity, patted each other on the back and then — just as optimism began to grow that they finally might work out their differences — asked for a timeout.

Swear to God. They asked Wall Street for a timeout.

Can they do that? Well, they can ask.

As another deadline came and went without any resolution to Illinois’ historic budget impasse, the timeout episode actually provided a fresh glimmer of hope in the Capitol.

I drove down here thinking I ought to be at the scene of the crime when the state’s embarrassing political gridlock went from harmful to devastating.

Then, something encouraging happened, for once.

The Illinois House moved a $36 billion spending plan to passage stage with a bipartisan 90-25 vote that was intended to show the world that compromise is possible, even in dysfunctional Illinois.

To be clear, House members didn’t give the necessary final approval to the spending plan nor to the tax-increase legislation needed to pay for it.

But the vote showed they could do so if some other things fall into place.

And Democrats and Republicans didn’t really clasp hands, unless you count congratulatory handshakes. But they did say nice things to each other, and they acted like long-lost friends for a few brief minutes.

Nor did House Speaker Michael Madigan literally jump off the bench and call time.

But Madigan did use that small piece of forward momentum to justify sending a letter to the Wall Street ratings agencies asking them to “temporarily withhold judgment” on downgrading the state’s credit status to junk while they continue working on a deal.

The ratings agencies had threatened to move as quickly as Saturday to impose the junk rating if the state entered yet another fiscal year without a balanced budget.

Well, we’ve started another fiscal year, there’s still no budget, and all the same daunting obstacles remain.

Yet there was something about the public tone set by Madigan and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin that made me believe there might still a chance they could wrap up a deal on Saturday.

“Let’s keep up the good work. Let’s get the job done,” said Madigan, which is about as close as you’ll ever hear him come to sounding like The Gipper.

After the morning vote, negotiations continued behind closed doors. Gov. Bruce Rauner stayed out of sight, which was also encouraging.

It’s not as if there are strict rules governing what happens next on the credit-rating front.

The July 1 deadline was always somewhat arbitrary on the part of the ratings agencies though certainly justifiable, given the state’s dysfunction.

It’s not as if the political obstacles got any worse overnight — the deadline for approving legislation with just a simple majority having been missed a month ago.

So the thinking seems to be: “Hey, it’s a holiday weekend. Would it really hurt anybody if Wall Street gave the state a few more days to wrap up its business?”

The big hangups remain the tax hikes needed to pay for the budget and Rauner’s non-budgetary demands.

Madigan has said Republicans need to put up 30 of the 71 votes required for passage, which is an awfully large number unless Rauner orders GOP lawmakers to get on board. And nobody expects him to do that unless Democrats go further than they have so far to meet his requirements.

Make no mistake, the consequences of failing to quickly resolve this mess quickly are severe and real. Just maybe not as immediate as we might have expected.