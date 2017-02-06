Another shoe drops in Water Management email scandal

Barrett Murphy, head of the Chicago Department of Water Management, was fired last week. | Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration moved Friday to insulate itself from discrimination claims and lawsuits tied to the email scandal that forced a high-level shake-up in the Department of Water Management.

All managers and supervisors in the department at the center of the Hired Truck and city hiring scandals will be required to undergo additional Equal Employment Opportunity training.

The training announced by Human Resources Commissioner Soo Choi and newly appointed Water Management Commissioner Randy Conner will be rolled out to other city departments “in the coming months.”

Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel also announced that he has hired the law firm of Foley & Lardner LLP and attorney Z Scott, a former executive inspector general for the governor, to conduct an “independent, third-party review” of the city’s diversity and equal employment opportunity policies.

The firm will “make recommendations to prevent and address discrimination in the workplace,” Siskel said. The changes will be tailor-made to ensure that “not only are employees and supervisors aware of the policy, but that complaints are reported and investigated in a timely manner,” officials said.

All of the moves were defensive in nature and aimed at staying one step ahead of any lawsuits or workplace harassment claims.

They come three weeks after a housecleaning in the Department of Water Management swept out Commissioner Barrett Murphy, managing deputy William Bresnahan and district superintendent Paul Hansen.

Sources said Murphy – whose wife is a close friend of Emanuel’s wife, Amy Rule – was held responsible for the chain of racist and sexist emails sent by an underling whom the commissioner failed to discipline, even though Murphy was among those receiving the emails.

“The city of Chicago is committed to ensuring equal opportunity in the workplace, and no acts of discrimination will be tolerated,” Choi was quoted as saying in a press release.

“We welcome this independent review to help us identify additional measures that can be taken to enhance our current EEO policy and training to increase awareness of the policy and complaint process.”

Conner is the new African-American commissioner in a department with an ugly history of corruption and intolerance. He’s been given carte blanche to clean house. His appointment has been hailed by black aldermen.

“As the incoming commissioner, I am committed to fostering an inclusive, welcoming environment,” Conner was quoted as saying.

“That’s why, as one of my first actions as the commissioner, we will implement new management training to help protect city employees and prevent discrimination.”

Last week, Emanuel acknowledged his longtime friendship with Murphy and wife Lynn Lockwood made it tough to accept the resignation of his Water Management commissioner, but his “fidelity is to the people of Chicago.”

Like the Water Management shake-up, the new moves were announced late on a Friday, the traditional burial ground for bad or embarrassing news.