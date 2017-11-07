Another top aide to Gov. Bruce Rauner is ousted: report

One day after Gov. Bruce Rauner replaced his chief of staff, another staffer in the governor’s administration has been ousted, according to NBC5.

The television station reported Tuesday that Brad Hahn, who served as Rauner’s communications director, was fired.

Both Hahn and the governor’s office did not return messages seeking comment. It was unclear if a replacement had been named.

Hahn joined the Rauner administration in December 2016 after serving as chief of staff to former Illinois Comptroller Leslie Munger, who is now Rauner’s deputy governor.

His firing came a day after Rauner tapped Kristina Rasmussen to replace Richard Goldberg as his chief of staff. Rasmussen had previously served as president of the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank.

The staff shakeup comes less than a week after Rauner’s veto of a state budget, which includes an income tax increase, was overridden with the help of several Republicans.