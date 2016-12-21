Antioch man faces felony charges after cops seize gun, drugs

A north suburban man faces felony drug charges after a month-long investigation concluded Tuesday.

Michael A. Grasso, 52, was arrested after the Lake county Sheriff’s Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at his home in the 26400 block of Shannon Avenue in unincorporated Antioch, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Inside, detectives recovered more than 62 grams of heroin, more than 74 grams of marijuana, a loaded .45 caliber firearm, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,000 in cash, police said.

Grasso was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $250,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in Waukegan.