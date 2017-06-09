Are you ready? Walmart reveals its list of hot holiday toys

The FurReal Friends Roarin' Tyler the Playful Tiger was a hit with children at Walmart's annual kids event. | Walmart photo

Have you started Christmas shopping yet? Thought about it?

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, on Wednesday wanted to help you get a jump on holiday shopping with its annual list of the 25 hottest toys. It also reminded shoppers about its layaway program.

“We are gearing up for the season by starting with what matters most to kids – toys!” said Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart U.S.

The list of toys, some of them exclusive to Walmart, is based on testing by children from 18 months to 12 years old.

Walmart’s advice on picking toys: find ones that are interactive and collectible, keep children moving and feature favorite TV or movie characters.

Here are the toys expected to be in high demand:

• Hatchimals Surprise

• Fingerlings

• littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

• Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

• FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger

• Barbie DreamHorse and Doll

• Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster

• L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory

• Soggy Doggy Board Game

• Mayka Toy Block Tape

• Frozen Sleigh

• Adventure Force Light Command Light-Up Motorized Blaster

• Monster Jam Grave Digger

• Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike

• Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

• RECOIL Starter Set

• New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee

• VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit

• Radio Control DashCam

• Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

• Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme

• Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

• Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway

• Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey

• Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery