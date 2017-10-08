Arguing drivers both charged with DUI during traffic stop in Riverside

Two drivers were charged with DUI during the same traffic stop Tuesday night in west suburban Riverside.

Nathan Barrera, 20, and Celinette Pena, 31, were each charged with drunken driving, according to Riverside police.

About 8:50 p.m., an officer saw a 2001 Pontiac heading south in the 3400 block of Harlem Avenue on three tires, police said. The fourth tire had shredded off and the rim was throwing sparks onto the roadway.

A 2004 Mitsubishi was following the Pontiac, beeping its horn and driving recklessly, police said. The officer pulled over both vehicles in the 3500 block of Harlem Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle with three tires, Barrera, said there had been a hit-and-run crash in Chicago and that Pena had been following him since, police said. He said he had also been involved in a second hit-and-run crash. Pena was following Barrera to stop him from fleeing.

When they got out of their vehicles, Pena and Barrera began “aggressively” arguing with each other and officers noticed both smelled of alcohol and appeared to be highly intoxicated, police said.

Both were arrested for drunk driving and their vehicles towed from the scene, police said.

Barrera, of Cicero, was also cited for no insurance, expired license plates, unsafe driving and disobeying a red light; and Pena, of River Grove, was cited for disobeying a red light, driving in the wrong lane and unsafe driving.

Pena was “extremely combative” during her arrest, police said.

Barrera was taken to the Riverside Police Department for booking and Pena was taken to the North Riverside Police Department so they could be separated, police said. Both were released on bond and are next scheduled to appear in court in September.