Ariana Grande Manchester benefit lineup: Coldplay, Katy Perry, others

Ariana Grande and other artists will play a concert in Manchester to benefit victims of the bombing that occurred just after Grande's show in Manchester earlier this month. | File photo

LONDON — Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

The “One Love Manchester” show will be held at the city’s Old Trafford cricket ground just under two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at a Grande concert in Manchester.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

In a statement after the attack, Grande said “we won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win . Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

Also on Tuesday, Manchester Victoria rail station has re-opened more than a week after the attack.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling were among those to lay wreaths Tuesday at the station, which also suffered damage from the nearby blast. Burnham says the city has pulled together “through what has been our darkest week.”

The return to a level of normalcy followed an emotional tribute Monday to attack victims. Hundreds stood in quiet contemplation at St Ann’s Square — an impromptu memorial site for those killed and injured in the blast.

Police are trying to re-create attacker Salman Abedi’s movements before he detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert.