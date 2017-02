Arlington Heights man wins $250K with scratch-off lotto ticket

An Arlington Heights man is planning a vacation after winning $250,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Valeriy Yermolenko was visiting family in Chicago when he bought a “$250,000 Crossword” ticket at the 7-Eleven store at 2619 N. Clark, according to the Illinois Lottery. He plans to use his winnings to take a tropical vacation and buy a house.

The 7-Eleven received a bonus of $2,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.