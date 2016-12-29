Armed bank robbery reported in Sauk Village

An armed bank robbery was reported Thursday afternoon in south suburban Sauk Village.

The robbery happened about 2:05 p.m. at a U.S. Bank branch at 2600 E. Sauk Trail, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Both suspects were armed with handguns, Croon said, describing the incident as a takeover robbery.

The first suspect was described as a black male with a thin build wearing a black mask and gray jacket, according to Croon. The second suspect was described as a black male with a thin build wearing a Joker mask and blue jacket.