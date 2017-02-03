Armed delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Avalon Park

Police are warning of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Someone ordered food to be delivered to the 8200 block of South Blackstone twice on Feb. 16 and once on Feb. 6, according to an alert from Chicago Police. When the delivery driver arrived, someone approached them with a handgun and announced the robbery.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 black man weighing 140–160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.