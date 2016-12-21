Armed man robs Subway sandwich shop in Oak Lawn

Police are searching for an armed man who robbed an Oak Lawn Subway restaurant on Tuesday. | Oak Lawn police

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint in Oak Lawn on Tuesday night.

About 9 p.m., the man entered the sandwich shop at 9610 S. Cicero Ave., displayed a handgun and demanded all the money in the register, according to Oak Lawn police. He then ran out.

He was described as black man about 50 years old who walked with a limp. He was wearing a black coat with tan or gray sleeves, a black knit hat, jeans and dark colored boots, police said.

Anyone with information should call Oak Lawn police at (708) 422-8292.