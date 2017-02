Armed robberies at businesses reported on Far South Side

Three armed robberies were reported at businesses in late January in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

In each of the robberies, a gunman walked in and demanded cash, Chicago Police said in a community alert.

The robberies were reported Jan. 10 in the 10100 block of South Ewing Avenue; Jan. 24 in the 10500 block of South Avenue M; and Jan. 31 in the 3800 block of East 106th Street, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.