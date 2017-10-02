Armed robberies in Humboldt Park prompt community alert

Delivery drivers were robbed three times on the same block in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood this month.

Each robbery happened in the 1400 block of North Springfield, according to the alert from Chicago Police. People were robbed at gunpoint while making food deliveries.

The robberies happened:

about 2:15 a.m. Feb. 1;

about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1; and

about 12:05 a.m. Feb. 8.

The robbers were described as two 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 Hispanic men between the ages 18 and 25, weighing 150–160 pounds, police said. They wore all-black clothing.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.